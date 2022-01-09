Family Preparedness is all in the plan

WASHINGTON --September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), and Naval District Washington (NDW) is observing this month’s theme, “A Lasting Legacy; The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.”



NDW’s goal during NPM is to educate Sailors, civilians, and their families on how to be prepared when an emergency occurs.



“Every single thing you do to prepare in advance of an emergency is one less thing you have to worry about during what might be one of the worst days of your life,” said NDW Fleet and Family Program Analyst Rebeca Baker. “That kit you build now might be the thing that saves your life one day.”



During September, NDW will provide informational resources and educational videos on putting together supplies for emergencies such as floods, fires, tropical storms, and more.



“Three days' worth of water and non-perishable food, a first aid kit, batteries, and a flashlight are some of the basic things you will need in an emergency,” said Baker. “Given that we have quite a few family members at NDW who have unique needs and are enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program, I also recommend making sure that you have at least a three-day supply of prescription medications on hand.”



According to NDW Emergency Management Director Greg Powe, emergency planning is not just an individual approach.

“I think you need buy-in from your kids and your family when planning these procedures,” said Powe. “Your kids understand your family safety procedures now and grow up to do the same thing to keep their family safe.”



Before an emergency, Navy personnel, including military, civilians, and their families, are encouraged to update their information on the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) website at https://navyfamily.navy.mil. Having up-to-date contact information helps the Navy account for its personnel and know how to provide necessary services.



For more information about NPM, visit the Federal Emergency Management website.



For more tips on how to create an emergency plan, visit Ready Navy at www.ready.navy.mil.



To keep up with all things NDW, follow our socials at https://www.facebook.com/NavDistWash, https://www.instagram.com/navdistwash/

