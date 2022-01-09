716th Engineer Company supports large troop project at Fort McCoy with fill movement

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 716th Engineer Company, an Army Reserve engineer company based in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 716th Engineer Company, an Army Reserve engineer company based in Summersville, N.H., work at the base operations support site troop project at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 17, 2022, by moving fill dirt from the site. The 716th’s Soldiers were at Fort McCoy to be a part of the Army Reserve’s and 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-22-02. The 716th was the fourth unit of 2022 to complete some work at the project and the sixth since 2021 when the project began. The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 716th Engineer Company (Vertical Construction), an Army Reserve engineer unit based in Summersville, N.H., worked on the base operations support site troop project at Fort McCoy on Aug. 17 by moving fill dirt from the site.



The 716th’s Soldiers were at Fort McCoy to be a part of the Army Reserve’s and 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-22-02. Larry Morrow, Fort McCoy’s troop project coordinator with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) for Fort McCoy Garrison, said the 716th moved fill on the site as the area gets reworked one step at a time.



The 716th was the fourth unit of 2022 to complete some work at the project and the sixth since 2021 when the project began. The project work is in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Logistical Support Area Liberty and the cantonment area fence, Morrow said.



The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more.



Fort McCoy DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski said in 2021 when the project started that DPW is combining all its service contractors to one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations.



Sobojinski also said that while the post is developing this site for contractors, a lot of the material at the site can be taken from the site in the future for other projects.



“We will have ample material to use the site as a borrow fill site,” Sobojinski said. “This site allows easy access for North Post range work and other project areas.”



For the 716th fill movement, the company used military dump trucks and a loader. “They moved a lot of material,” Morrow said.



Work will continue to be ongoing in the entire area in 2023 as well.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.