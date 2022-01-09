BXs, PXs and ShopMyExchange.com Kicking Off Three Months of Black Friday Savings

Courtesy Photo | Shopping for the most wonderful time of the year starts now! Military shoppers looking...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Shopping for the most wonderful time of the year starts now! Military shoppers looking for Black Friday savings can find @shopmyexchange’s 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals at military-exclusive prices #AlwaysTaxFree. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers looking for exclusive savings in addition to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s always tax-free benefit will have 84 days to beat the holiday shopping rush as the Exchange rolls out its 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals savings promotion.



From Sept. 2 through Nov. 23, authorized military exchange shoppers can pick up the hottest electronics, clothing, jewelry, sporting goods and more at Black Friday prices in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com. New, military-exclusive deals and specials will be released every Friday through the week of Thanksgiving.



“The Exchange is going all in to make it easy for military shoppers to get more, for less through their hard-earned military exchange benefit,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Authorized shoppers can start early and save more with military-exclusive pricing and tax-free savings.”



Twelve Weeks of Black Friday Deals are also available through the Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store option. Military shoppers with in-store shopping privileges can visit ShopMyExchange.com, make their selections and pick up their order at the nearest PX or BX. Curbside pickup is also available at select Exchange stores.



Honorably discharged Veterans can shop the deals at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can find out more about their shopping benefits at Exchange’s community Hub page at ShopMyExchange.com/vets.



The 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals promotions and sneak peek previews will be posted to ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads each Friday at 12:01 a.m. Central. Shoppers can return to the site each week to shop the latest deals. New deals are effective beginning each Friday at midnight.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities.



