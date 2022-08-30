Multiple Contract Awarded for Flood-through Valve Installation within Dry Dock 8 Caisson at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded W.F. Magann of Portsmouth, Virginia a $24,477,800, firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract for installation of flood-through valves within Dry Dock 8 caisson at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Virginia.



The work to be performed provides for the installation of flood-through tube piping systems within Dry Dock 8 caisson; replacement of the control console, located on the interior operations deck; modification of the existing caisson electrical distribution system; replacement of the existing electrical capstan motors and controls, along with replacement of the electrical panels, circuit breakers, and associated wiring.



Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2024.



Fiscal year 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,477,800 are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured with one proposal received for this task order. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-18-D-1160).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



