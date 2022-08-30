Multiple Contract Awarded for Repairs to Airfield Taxiways at Marine Corps Air Station New River

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Archer Western Federal JV of Chicago, Illinois a $7,942,000, firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract for repairs to airfield taxiways Alpha through Juliet at Marine Corps Air Station New River.



The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, milling and repaving the taxiway surfaces. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by August 2023.



Fiscal year 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $7,942,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured with four proposal received for this task order. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0033).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



