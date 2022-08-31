Republic of Singapore Air Force, Arizona National Guard Soldiers train on Idaho ranges

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Service members from the Peace Vanguard Republic of Singapore Air Force and the...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Service members from the Peace Vanguard Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Arizona Army National Guard trained together July 21 through August 29, 2022 at the Idaho National Guard’s Orchard Combat Training Center, completing day and night AH-64 Apache aerial gunnery operations. While at the OCTC, Peace Vanguard pilots and crews trained on several ranges for air-to-ground and air-to-air qualifications, including the Digital Air Ground Integrated Range. The DAGIR is one of three in the U.S. Army and allows air and ground units to train together while receiving accurate and real-time feedback on their performance. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

Service members from the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Arizona Army National Guard trained together July 21 through August 29 at the Idaho National Guard’s Orchard Combat Training Center, completing day and night AH-64 Apache aerial gunnery operations.



The RSAF Peace Vanguard detachment formed in 2001, and is supported by the AZARNG’s U.S. Army Flight Training Detachment. Together they have trained on Idaho’s premier ranges annually for more than 10 years. Both Idaho and Arizona provide the opportunity for the Singapore military members to train in desert environments.



“The Peace Vanguard detachment has trained all over the United States and Idaho has one of the best training sites in the country,” said Master Sgt. Joel Mann, the AZARNG detachment’s operations noncommissioned officer in charge.



Located 18 miles south of Boise, Idaho’s OCTC is a 171,000-acre training center that provides vast terrain and 23 world-class ranges to equip ground troops and pilots with experience in a tough and realistic training environment.



The U.S. Army Flight Training Detachment, based in Marana, Arizona, includes Army National Guard pilots who fly the AH-64 Apache Longbow Attack Helicopters alongside RSAF pilots. Together they build and develop qualification programs that ensure each pilot receives the same level of training.



While at the OCTC, Peace Vanguard pilots and crews trained on several ranges for air-to-ground and air-to-air qualifications, including the Digital Air Ground Integrated Range. The DAGIR is one of three in the U.S. Army and allows air and ground units to train together while receiving accurate and real-time feedback on their performance.



RSAF servicemen and women rotate through the detachment in Arizona accompanied by their family members during their time training in the U.S. Besides providing high training value, the RSAF's training in the U.S. improves inter-operability between the two armed forces.