Retiring AMC operations officer recognized for leadership during major world events

Photo By Eben Boothby | The Army Materiel Command workforce says goodbye to Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, deputy chief of staff for logistics and operations, during an August 19 award ceremony. AMC's deputy commanding general, Lt. Gen. Flem B. "Donnie" Walker, Jr., Deputy Commanding General presented Fogg with a certification of retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Douglas Brewster)

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command bid farewell to Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, deputy chief of staff for Operations, G-3, during an Aug. 19 retirement ceremony.

Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, AMC deputy commanding general, hosted the ceremony where he presented Fogg with the Distinguished Service Medal.



“Rodney is the cog in the machine that makes the vast AMC enterprise move every single day,” Walker said.” Rodney is first into work every day and leaves long after most everyone in the building – such is the life of the G-3.”

Walker credited Fogg with being the focal point of AMC operations while dealing with major events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Afghanistan drawdown and managing the thousands of displaced refugees, and the water issues in Hawaii, as well as the support to our Ukrainian partners.



“Rodney Fogg has done so much for AMC, the Army and our nation. He is highly regarded throughout the sustainment enterprise and the Army community,” said Walker.

In a congratulatory note, Gen. Ed Daly, AMC commanding general, wrote , “It has been an honor and privilege to serve with you over the last several years, you are the epitome of what right looks like and your passion, compassion and commitment to excellence is absolutely unparalleled.”



Fogg served in his position since August 2021. Fogg said throughout his 35 years of service, he and his family had the honor of becoming friends with some of the best people around the world. During that time, he said, he was one of those people who just loved his job, it loved him back and his family is part of that.



When speaking to his family, Fogg said, “Military kids don’t get to choose to serve; they are brought into the military family. They have to worry about their mom and dad when they are deployed. Their parent has to miss major events in their lives. I want to take the time to thank you for your service, for you have absolutely served our nation as well.”



Fogg ended his remarks by quoting his favorite saying from Dr. Seuss, “Don’t cry because it is over, smile because it happened.”

“I have a lot to smile about,” Fogg said, noting he is looking forward to spending more time with his family in retirement.