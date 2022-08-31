Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Through Partnership

    Photo By Maj. Long Pham | Soldiers from the 143d Sustainment Command's Intelligence Section pose for a group...... read more read more

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Story by Maj. Long Pham 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The 143d Sustainment Command’s G2 (Intelligence) section recently completed a unique Military Intelligence-focused annual training at its headquarters in Orlando, Fla. from August 15 to 26, 2022.

    The two-week training event, part of the command’s Military Intelligence Readiness Foundry Program, allowed the soldiers to receive in-depth and targeted classes tailored to their Military Occupational Specialty and Mission Essential Tasks.

    The command partnered with the Military Intelligence Reserve Command’s Southeastern Army Reserve Intelligence Support Center. Three guest instructors trained the section on both Open-Source Intelligence and Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield, vital tasks that support the command’s overall mission.

    The collaborative nature of the event allowed the instructors to refine their teaching skills while also providing the necessary resources, which are not organic to the unit, to satisfy the 143d’s training requirements.

    Staff Sgt. Jan Quinones, the command’s Senior Intelligence Sergeant, praised the effectiveness of the event and hopes it can serve as a model for future iterations with subordinate units.

    “This was the first time the command executed its Foundry Program,” he said. “Our goal is to replicate this training for the Military Intelligence Soldiers at the brigade and battalion-level and possibly Army Reserve-wide.”

    This work, Readiness Through Partnership, by MAJ Long Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MilitaryIntelligence #143dESC #MIRC #SEARISC

