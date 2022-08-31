Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    White after Labor Day: Fashion forward or faux pas?

    White after Labor Day: Fashion forward or faux pas?

    Photo By Jean Graves | Melissa Box, public affairs assistant, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital discusses...... read more read more

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Regional Health Command - Central

    By Melissa Box
    BJACH Public Affairs Assistant

    FORT POLK, La. – Have you ever heard someone say, “Don’t wear white after Labor Day?” I have and always wondered why. Is it bad luck? Is fashion directed that much by the seasons?

    Actually it has roots in American history; wearing white after Labor Day was a symbol of class wealth, a distinguishing mark on society.

    In the 19th century, people began migrating from rural farming towns to the cities in search of a better life. During the Industrial Revolution, many laborers found themselves working in mines, mills and factories. These jobs were dangerous and often in extreme working conditions; the working class found themselves at the mercy of big business owners. At this time, the government did not interfere in commerce, leaving the workers with no basic rights in order to fight for improvements.

    It was not uncommon for entire families to be employed, in order to make enough wages to pay for amenities. The average worker endured a strenuous work environment; the jobs were tedious and repetitive, the conditions were hazardous with little to no ventilation, the compensation was meager at best (men were paid about 10 cents an hour, women received half of the men’s pay and children were paid a meager 1 cent per hour). Many workers were maimed and left deformed by the machines, if this occurred, they were sent home jobless and with no compensation.

    It wasn’t long before the laborers banded together, organized a series of strikes and demanded better working conditions. This movement ultimately led to what we recognize today as our modern day labor union.
    After much bloodshed and economic loss, the government heard the people’s cry and Labor Day was born. It is typically celebrated the first Monday in September. This day was chosen as a halfway mark between Independence Day and Thanksgiving, giving the laborer a much needed rest, striving for a balance between work and home.

    The Labor Day weekend has long since marked the end of the summer. Many families choose to take a short vacation and recoup before heading back to work full-steam ahead. (That saying also became prevalent during the Industrial Revolution. The steam-powered machinery would run at full capacity, until the fog was so thick inside the factories you couldn’t see your own hands in front of you while working.)

    What about the white attire then? Anyone caught wearing white after Labor Day was labeled as rich and elite, since only the wealthy could afford to take time off other than that designated by the employer. It wasn’t practical for workers to wear white clothing to labor in the dirty conditions of the mills, those outfits were considered frivolous and saved only for special occasions.

    What we can take away from Labor Day:
    • Strive for a balance in life (make time for work, life and play)
    • Have a voice (speak out against unfair work practices)
    • Wear white on Labor Day (and remember the early workers throughout history)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:59
    Story ID: 428384
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White after Labor Day: Fashion forward or faux pas?, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    White after Labor Day: Fashion forward or faux pas?
    White after Labor Day: Fashion forward or faux pas?

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Labor Day
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Commentary
    Army Medicine
    BJACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT