Spangdahlem innovation, enhances joint airpower communication

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – An innovative four-way communications cable splitter is changing the way F-16 crew chiefs and pilots speak with each other, continuing the Air Force’s investment in new capabilities and modernization.



Developed in the summer of 2020 by Staff Sgt. Ryan Amador, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment maintainer, the improved cable splitter design sought to eliminate excess components from the older design and in tandem improve auditory quality.



“Crew chiefs were using this box that helped three-way communications,” said Amador. “The problem was that the box was metal, and anything plugged into it caused distortion.”



More than simply removing the cable splitter from a box, Amador modernized the entire assembly allowing the splitter to be plugged directly into the aircraft communication system and enabling clear, non-distorted audio for up to four crew chiefs. He did this by using an old Spangdahlem Air Base F-16 training operation from the 1980s, that referenced a communications splitter that was locally manned, meaning it was made for the F-16s stationed at Spangdahlem AB.



“All parts in the training operation were outdated and obsolete, from the 1980s” said Amador. “Everything else I modernized, and the only schematic I kept was the length of the cable.”



Amador’s modernized cable splitter was incorporated into the 480 Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon fleet in July, 2020; producing immediate, tangible results.



“Prior to this item, hand signals and yelling were required to communicate,” said 1st Lt. Sean Marshall, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie support flight commander. “In training environments, and for system defects that require multiple specialists to communicate, this system is invaluable.”



On March 23, 2022, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft to Spangdahlem Air Base as a part of a larger NATO security assistance package following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With the success of the modernized cable splitter in the F-16 community, Amador again reworked his design, but this time for the U.S. Navy.



“We have been using it for the past three months,” said Chief Petty Officer Taylor Farrish, Maintenance Controller with the Electronic Attack Squadron 134, deployed to Spangdahlem AB. “Before the splitter, we were using a single person intercommunication cord. With the new system, we can have multiple ground crew connect and talk to the pilot at the same time.”



An improvement that not only accelerates maintenance and operations but also training.



“Since all of our maintainers have their own specialty, it’s beneficial to have more than one person’s feedback for troubleshooting,” said Farrish. “It speeds up the process of troubleshooting aircraft discrepancies by not having to pass the single cord back and forth between the ground crew. Also, we can use it for training our newer personnel while they listen in at the same time work is being performed.”



Extending beyond joint operations, Amador’s modernized cable splitter was also field tested in July, during U.S Air Forces Europe’s multinational, large force exercise REAL THAW 2022. During which the design and use was shared with NATO allies and partner nations.



“Ultimately, I would like to produce a catalog to supply our NATO partners and allied forces,” said Amador “Those relationships are really important, together we sharpen our competitive edge to protect common interests and shared values. If my new design helps everyone achieve that, that’s what I want to do.”



To date, Amador has created seventeen total splitters for F-16 use.

