Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Medical Service School tours NMRTC Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan— Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Medical Service School toured NMRTC Yokosuka. This guided tour served the purpose of imparting operational insight and discussing strategic partnerships that could further expand the U.S. and Japan alliance.



“Exchanges such as these help to promote joint-partner readiness and a mutual understanding of

operations,” stated NMRTC Yokosuka Commanding Officer Captain Thomas Blair Hines, Jr.



JGSDF Medical Service School Lieutenant Colonel Toshihiro Yamasaki remarked, “We appreciate the opportunity to learn from one another in an effort to better our ability to respond to the needs of our nation and our partners.”



NMRTC Yokosuka Sailors and medical staff discussed operational aspects of their respective clinics ranging from surgical to patient administration. After completion of the hospital tour, Commanding Officer Captain Hines and Executive Officer Captain Jenny Burkett hosted the group for further discussions regarding the long-standing partnership between our allied medical forces.



NMRTC Yokosuka is the largest Military Treatment Facility in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, serving over 46,000 operational forces, and supports Seventh Fleet commands and III Marine Expeditionary Force assigned to mainland Japan; USFK in South Korea; and Military Sealift Command in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. NMRTC Yokosuka provides a vast array of services to our service members from primary and specialty care to dental. NMRTC Yokosuka leads the AOR with breakthrough performance in healthcare delivery Key Performance Indicators and consistently implements innovative programs to deliver specialty healthcare services efficiently across vast distances.

