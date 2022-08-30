Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Operations for 86th Training Division’s Combat Training Support Training Exercise 86-22-02, Part IV

    Operations for 86th Training Division’s Combat Training Support Training Exercise 86-22-02

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Exercise operations are shown Aug. 11, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 86th...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Exercise operations are shown Aug. 11, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 86th Training Division's Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-22-02.

    The exercise took place in August 2022 at Fort McCoy at various locations throughout the installation. Around 4,000 service members participated in the exercise.

    The CSTX is a joint training event executed in a live, virtual, and constructive integrated training environment where service members test their tactical and technical skills.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    This work, Photo Essay: Operations for 86th Training Division’s Combat Training Support Training Exercise 86-22-02, Part IV, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

