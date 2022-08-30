Save + Win! New MLITARY STAR Accountholders Can Win a PS5 Prize Package in September Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | Score a PS5 prize package with MILITARY STAR! Shoppers who sign up for and use a new...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Score a PS5 prize package with MILITARY STAR! Shoppers who sign up for and use a new MILITARY STAR® account Sept. 1-30 will be entered for a chance to win one of five PlayStation 5 console and game bundles. Get the details on the sweepstakes and how MILITARY STAR helps shoppers save: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2aC. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers who are fans of gaming and saving money are in luck: shoppers who sign up for and use a new MILITARY STAR® account Sept. 1 through 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a PlayStation 5 console and game bundle.



In addition to the opportunity to win one of five PS5 prize packages, the MILITARY STAR card brings value for shoppers looking to make their dollars work for them. New cardholders save 10% on all first-day purchases, and everyday card perks include:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas and Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations, as well as select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations.

• 10% off at all participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free shipping on ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.

• Points earned on purchases, with a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.



“The chance to win a PS5 is the cherry on top of the already great value of the MILITARY STAR card,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “MILITARY STAR helps shoppers on a budget save on the things they’re already buying, like food and fuel.”



The MILITARY STAR card also offers one low APR for all cardholders, regardless of credit score; never charges any annual, late or over-limit fees; and features budgeting tools such as Pay Your Way Plans, which offer fixed monthly payments at reduced interest.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card, as are all honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com. Sweepstakes rules and alternative method of entry can be found at https://www.MyECP.com/images/promotions/PS5_Sweepstakes_Rules.PDF.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange