Doug Hadley receives the FY21 Procuring Contractor of the Year Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A contract and grants officer with the Environmental and Munitions Center of Expertise at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s received the FY21 Procuring Contractor of the Year Award for updating processes and procedures for the Native American Lands Environmental Mitigation Program (NALEMP) and Defense and State Memorandum of Agreement (DSMOA) programs.



Doug Hadley collaborated with the Offices of Counsel from the NALEMP and DSMOA programs to ensure proper funding for execution of DSMOA mods and created an overall program change that instituted a new overhead rate for the tribes.



He advocated for the terms of a NALEMP change, which allows for a 10% overhead rate for the tribes. He also developed the FY22 NALEMP cooperative agreement template in coordination with the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters and posted the template to the OSD website so that all tribes have access.



Hadley provided and presented lessons learned during the NALEMP program execution summary meeting to improve the program, receiving both verbal and written recognition for his efforts. He received the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal from Brig. Gen. D. Peter Helmlinger, Northwestern Division Commander, for support to USACE Omaha District in awarding $4 billion in contract capacity.



While serving as a subject matter expert to identify best practices in using single award task order contracts for execution of environmental cleanup actions. Working with the Army, USACE leadership and the State of California to resolve a formal dispute for Army Base Realignment and Closure, he was able to achieve resolution at Oakland Army Base, California and provide guidance on processes and procedures across different aspects of government.



In August 2021, Hadley completed a Defense Acquisitions University Grants Training course with a perfect score and provided additional insight to the class and has been requested by several class participants to provide continued career advice and mentoring.



Hadley skillfully completed these efforts while solely executing 172 DSMOA actions valued at approximately $25.4 million and seven FY21 NALEMP CA’s at approximately $3.6 million.



Jill Stiglich, Director of Contracting at Headquarters USACE congratulated Hadley for all he does to support the USACE.



“This is truly a big win, and it shows the type of commitment, sacrifice, and drive that he exemplifies,” she said. “Doug should be justifiably proud of his accomplishments, and we consider ourselves very fortunate to have him on our team.”

