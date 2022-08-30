New Hampshire National Guardsmen Participate in Cyber Exchange with El Salvador through State Partnership Program

Photo By Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson | Airmen, Soldiers and civilians from El Salvador and the New Hampshire National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson | Airmen, Soldiers and civilians from El Salvador and the New Hampshire National Guard particiapted in a joint cyber exchange in the Centro de Etrenamiento Tactico, El Salvador Aug. 24, 2022. The meeting, coordinated through the State Partnership Program, allowed both the teams to share digital agendas and policies as well as powerful tools to protect infrastructure and prevent vulnerabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson) see less | View Image Page

In the heart of San Salvador, El Salvador, U.S. Airmen from the 157th Communications Flight share new ideas with a growing El Salvadorian cyber security unit.



The joint training, coordinated through the state partnership program, allowed both cyber teams to share digital agendas, policies and tools to protect infrastructure and prevent vulnerabilities.



“This is what the state partnership program was built to do,” explained Chief Master Sgt. Fredrick Balas, the chief enlisted manager of the 157th Communications Flight. “Sharing ideas to help them grow, learning about the ways we can support their needs, and answering questions that ultimately strengthen their systems and their security procedures.”



On this mission, the U.S. Air Force and Salvadorian cyber offices consisted of Airmen, Soldiers and civilians with a range of technical experience and rank. For some, this was their first experience with the SPP, others have been a part of the international cyber partnership since the exchange between the two programs began in 2016.



“Their leadership configuration mirrors the organization structure we presented and discussed during the previous mission,” said Tech. Sgt. Alan Dwyer, a client systems operations technician with the 157th CF and a member of the first New Hampshire team to work with El Salvador through the SPP. “It’s so cool to see what was just a few people managing cyber protection turn into the formation of a cyber unit.”



The El Salvadorian forces are working to form an official cyber security unit by 2024 with eight full-time members. Briefings from the 157th CF members explored powerful tools to help them achieve that goal within their capabilities and budget.



“We may not have the exact same resources,” said Ingrid Estrada, a software engineer with the future El Salvadorian team. “But the group explained accessible programs that scan for vulnerabilities, how they work and how to manage them.”



“There is a lot of pressure on our team to develop, support and guide the country in the direction we are trying to achieve,” she added. “Cyber is everywhere and it touches everyone. It’s a huge project for for a small group but this training demonstrated it is possible and it gave us resources to get there.’’



Dwyer and Staff Sgt. Nathan Proulx, a client systems operations technician with the 157th CF, also demonstrated open-source scanning softwares, training plans and automated tools. The Airmen showed how the programs allow members to practice commands in a text-based operating system and ultimately support a stronger infrastructure.



“In order to support a strong national cyber security network, all of our members need to be certified and trained,” said 1st Lt. Marvin Antonio Giron Escobar, the executive officer for the El Salvadorian cyber security unit. “We hope to supplement our digital agenda with these training plans and methods for sharing information.”



“It is something we will keep close to our hearts,” he added. “The mentality of collaborating as a unit will help us achieve our future goals.”



By the end of the exchange, there was a palpable high-speed connection between the two groups. Although they spoke different languages linguistically, they laughed and learned from one another while sharing the importance of becoming stronger together.



“The cyber landscape is only getting more complicated and more hostile,” said Dwyer. “We are stronger when we are willing to learn from one another.”