RECCE range construction work continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction work for a reconnaissance, or RECCE, range area is shown Aug. 4, 2022, near Range 26 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project, coordinated by the Army Corps of Engineers, was approximately 8 percent completed as of Aug. 2, 2022. The contract cost for the project is $9,972,321 and the completion date is February 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Construction work for a reconnaissance, or RECCE, range area near Range 29 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., continues, according to a recent update by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at Fort McCoy.



The project, coordinated by the Army Corps of Engineers, was approximately 8 percent completed as of Aug. 2, 2022.



The contract cost for the project is $9,972,321 and the completion date is February 2024. According to the Department of Defense, Range and Civil Construction of Theresa, N.Y., was awarded the contract.



Large construction projects like this barracks project also contributes to the economic impact of local communities. Fort McCoy Garrison officials said Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year FY 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced.



Also for FY 2021, the economic impact for the fiscal year also included $39.4 million in military construction on post. For FY 2022, that figure should also be similar, officials said.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a plethora of training capabilities for service members.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



The summary also states how Fort McCoy provides “full-scale support to its customers at each juncture of its training triad — transient, institutional and exercise. Transient training customers are those who are at the installation for a period of two weeks or less. Transient training is the foundation and building blocks on which individuals and units learn and hone warrior skills.” That is who these barracks will support.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



