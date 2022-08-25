Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Army National Guard makes history with promotion of first female to chief warrant officer 5

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 (P) Kayce Clark reacted to comments during her promotion to chief warrant officer 5

    WEST JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    WEST JORDAN, Utah—Chief Warrant Officer 4 (P) Kayce Clark was officially promoted to the rank of chief warrant officer 5 at a ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility in West Jordan, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020.

    With family, friends, and many fellow members of the Utah National Guard attending the ceremony, her father, Col. (Retired) Joseph M. Clark, pinned on the rank.

    Making history, Kayce is the first female to be promoted to chief warrant officer 5 in the Utah Army National Guard.

    An Ogden resident and UH-60 Black Hawk and LUH-72 Lakota pilot, Kayce joined the Army National Guard in August 1999 at age 17. After serving as an enlisted Soldier for four years, Spc. Clark became a warrant officer after completing flight school in August of 2003. Nearly 20 years later, Kayce has achieved the highest rank in her field.

    Joseph recounted his memory of Kayce growing up, mentioning her determination to pursue aviation from a young age.

    “Dad did not have to get involved in her promotions or flight school dates,” said Joseph. “Actually, I recused myself from those opportunities because we wanted to be totally above board with her career.”

    Speaking to Kayce directly, Joseph also praised her for her accomplishments.

    “I think you’re the epitome of what can take place in a young person’s life. The desire can turn into fulfillment.”

    Kayce said the promotion is a dream come true for her. Hoping to be an inspiration, she also spoke about the occasion’s importance to women in the Utah National Guard.

    “It’s a big step,” said Kayce. “We haven’t had [a woman] reach this rank before, and now there’s hope for those young folks that want to go that far. It just shows that it can be done.”

    Diversity
    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    Women in the National Guard

