Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Austin Klinkhammer

Photo By John Sheppard | GREAT LAKES, Il. (August 23, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes' Bluejacket of the...... read more read more Photo By John Sheppard | GREAT LAKES, Il. (August 23, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes' Bluejacket of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Master-at-Arms 1st Class Austin Klinkhammer. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 29, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the third quarter of FY-2022.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Austin Klinkhammer, from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Klinkhammer is Great Lakes’ military working dog division leading petty officer for Great Lakes’ security department. He has been in the Navy for eight years and aboard Great Lakes for two years

“I am deeply honored by the support from my leadership and team while competing for Sailor of the Quarter,” said Klinkhammer. “Their encouragement and loyalty is what drives me, and it motivates me to both give it in return and pay it forward.”

As the leading petty officer for the division, Klinkhammer trains and works alongside explosive detector, drug detector and patrol dogs in the performance of antiterrorism and law enforcement operations. He leads fellow handlers in the training of their assigned dogs and the execution of regular duties to maintain readiness. The military working dog teams work with both internal and external entities, often assisting local law enforcement.

“The highlight of my job and Naval career thus far has been the opportunities I’ve had to impact my peers and junior Sailors, and contribute to the betterment of individuals and the larger team,” said Klinkhammer. “I grew up idolizing our men and women in uniform and am a serviceman to my core. The Sailors I serve alongside are quite literally my heroes, and the opportunity to work with them brings me a profound sense of pride I expect I will not find anywhere else in life.”

“I would like to thank my fellow handlers, Masters-at-Arms and DON Officers for what they do every day,” said Klinkhammer. “The effort and hours put into accomplishing our shared mission is often a thankless job, and we must acknowledge that when any one of us is recognized, it is a result of the entire team’s success.”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.