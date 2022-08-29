Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cheyenne McAllister

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (August 22, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes' Junior Sailor of the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (August 22, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes' Junior Sailor of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cheyenne McAllister. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 29, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the third quarter of FY-2022.

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cheyenne McAllister, from Shawnee, Oklahoma, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. McAllister works for Great Lakes’ 1st Lieutenant Department as the building manager for Ross Theater and is one of the command’s assistant urinalysis program coordinators. She has been in the Navy for eight years and aboard Great Lakes for three years.

“For being selected for Junior Sailor of the Quarter, I feel elated,” said McAllister. “I come in everyday to either work with my guys or help other commands with Ross Theater. So no matter the tasking I feel like I am just doing my job and I don’t expect to be recognized for it so it feels amazing to be recognized for my work.”

McAllister leads Sailors in her department through daily base management such as refuse maintenance, landscaping, and other tasks to support over 50 tenant commands across several branches. As building manager, she monitors the maintenance, operations, and scheduling for the base’s historic theater. She also assists in facilitating the regular screening of military personnel for the DoD-wide urinalysis program.

“My favorite part of my job is working with my guys on projects, like landscaping or removing bricks,” said McAllister. “I really enjoy the camaraderie we build together when we’re out working together. [My favorite part of the Navy] is being able to meet people from different places and learn about new things as we go on through the Navy.”

