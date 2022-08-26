In Focus: Senior Airman Paige Munns

HILL AIR FORCE BACE, Utah --

For Paige Munns, service to others is the force that drives her life.



“It was a lifetime goal of mine to serve my country in the military,” said Munns.



When Munns enlisted into the Air Force Reserve in 2018, she chose to become a Stockpile Management Crew Chief within the 419th Munitions Flight. That decision not only fit into her life at the time, but came with a unique twist as well.



“My last name is Munns and ammunitions abbreviated is also MUNS,” she said laughing. “Both sound the same, so I thought it was a good fit.”



In between Unit Training Assembly (UTA) weekends, Senior Airman Paige Munns works full-time as an Air Reserve Technician, but for the past two-years has been studying to jump into a new role of service. Right before her last deployment to Germany, Munns graduated from the police academy.



“I’m currently in the process of transitioning from my ART role into becoming a police officer,” she said. “I want to find the right agency to work. Something that will fit best for my life.”



Munns recognizes that there are ways to be of service that don’t include wearing a uniform. During her free time, she completed a mental health course in suicide prevention to become involved as an advocate at both Hill AFB and the Salt Lake City VA.



When taking a brief break from public service, Munns and her girlfriend enjoy the vast number of outdoor activities Utah has throughout the year.



“I snowboard in the winter but we also have two dirt bikes and motorcycles,” she said. “This next upcoming UTA weekend I’ll be taking the motorcycle training course here on base.”



Even with all the activities in her life, Munns still has time to pursue a major in Criminal Justice. As a woman within a heavily male-dominated career field, Munns emphasized the importance of women having a seat at the table.



“The 419th Fighter Wing does a really great job in setting the bar high for equality and I think that’s great. I get the chance to offer a new perspective and way of looking at things,” she said. “Being able to add to that conversation from a female viewpoint brings added value to the team.”



Munns said that she doesn’t feel any different because of her gender, and if anything, gets treated with more respect because she can openly share her point of view. For any woman looking to join or jump into the maintenance career field, she does have some words of advice for those who are unsure.



“Just take the first step and get yourself out there,” she said. “Anyone can do any job, there isn’t a difference based on the career field or specialty. The Air Force is taking a stride forward towards equality and I think that’s noticeable, especially in maintenance.”



