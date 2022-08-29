Cavalry Scouts; Eyes and Ears of the Army

The Red and White Platoons from the 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducted a platoon Situational Training Exercise (STX) from Aug. 24-Aug. 26, 2022, on Fort Carson, Colorado.

This training event was designed to practice the safe and aggressive execution of training, as well as re-establish troop and squadron level sustainment.

The event began with each squad that participated departing in their assigned Strykers and driving to the training area, situated at the edge of Fort Carson. 1st Lt. Robert Norwood, leader of 2nd Platoon, went over things to look out for when the time came to execute.

“A big thing that we do as scouts is we set observation posts,” Norwood said. “We practice and train to look for good spots where we can see the enemy, set into that position, and then look for the enemy.”

The following day, each of the squads woke up, and prepared for the field exercise. Strykers were refueled and made mission-ready. The platoons gathered to go over the plan for the evening, with 1st Lt. Leah Foodman, Leader of Red Platoon, explaining the plan of action on a sand table to her subordinates.

“Red Platoon conducts a zone recon from TAA Destroyer to a screen along Phase Line Cherry,” Foodman said, “in order to provide 2-12 Infantry with freedom of maneuver.”

The Red and White Platoons prepared to begin the exercise in the early evening. The squads drove their Strykers out to the designated area of operation, and then continued on foot, in search of the Opposing Force, or OPFOR. The squads would have to keep a lookout for enemy squads looking to engage in combat with them. A sniper team proved to be particularly difficult to pick out.

Sadly, the other platoons were unable to find the snipers before being disqualified, Foodman stated. If the platoons wanted to find them, they’d have to be quiet, and remain undetected whilst looking for them. She was confident Red Platoon would find the snipers before White Platoon.

The training would continue past sunset well into the early morning hours. By this time, Soldiers would either be disqualified by the OPFOR, or they would still be on the hunt.

Eventually, a squad from White Platoon was able to find the OPFOR snipers, making White Platoon the first platoon from 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, to find them.

As the sun rose, the training exercise concluded, and the Strykers gathered at a secondary location, where they would be debriefed by their leadership.

The Soldiers returned to their Strykers, and slept until sunrise. The platoons would return to their Company Operations Facility after resting, finishing the training exercise. Cpl. Jaylen Hundon, a Soldier in the 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., elaborated further on the importance of his job.

“Being a Cavalry Scout involves a lot of reconnaissance. Everything we report goes straight to the commander,” Hundon said. “We operate in very small platoons, usually working with 30 people, maybe even less. We’re going the whole nine yards. We’re not just hiding in bushes, we’re going out and executing the mission.”

Cavalry Scout training exercises like this are vital and designed to determine if a platoon is fit for deployment.

Red and White Platoon were composed of Soldiers finishing up their last field mission, having reached their Expiration Term of Service, or ETS. This mission would be the last time many of the Soldiers would get to work with their squadmates, making for a potentially bittersweet end.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 13:22 Story ID: 428250 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cavalry Scouts; Eyes and Ears of the Army, by PV2 Samuel Brandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.