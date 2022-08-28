Photo Essay: Operations for 86th Training Division’s Combat Training Support Training Exercise 86-22-02, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Exercise operations are shown Aug. 4, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 86th Training...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Exercise operations are shown Aug. 4, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 86th Training Division's Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-22-02. The exercise took place in August 2022 at Fort McCoy at various locations throughout the installation. Around 4,000 service members participated in the exercise. The CSTX is a joint training event executed in a live, virtual, and constructive integrated training environment where service members test their tactical and technical skills. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Exercise operations are shown Aug. 4, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 86th Training Division's Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-22-02.



The exercise took place in August 2022 at Fort McCoy at various locations throughout the installation. Around 4,000 service members participated in the exercise.



The CSTX is a joint training event executed in a live, virtual, and constructive integrated training environment where service members test their tactical and technical skills.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



