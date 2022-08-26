DoD STARBASE opens at LRAFB

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable | Colonel Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, cut the ribbon...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable | Colonel Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, cut the ribbon Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Little Rock Air Force Base University Center, officially opening the newest location for the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program. DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Geared primarily toward fifth-grade students, STARBASE students participate in challenging “hands-on – minds-on” activities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. see less | View Image Page

Colonel Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, cut the ribbon Friday, August 26, 2022, at the LRAFB University Center, officially opening the newest location for the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program.



DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Geared primarily toward fifth-grade students, STARBASE students participate in challenging “hands-on – minds-on” activities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.



“Little Rock Air Force Base has enjoyed a rich partnership with our surrounding school districts supporting STEM opportunities utilizing robust content of “hands-on – minds-on” educational initiatives,” Col. Ochoa said. “We believe that when young students participate in this type of learning, they develop a stronger, more confident mindset.”



STARBASE is designed to expose the nation’s youth to technological environments with positive civilian and military role models from the armed forces, nurture a network of collaborators, and build mutual loyalty within their respective communities by providing 25 hours of hands-on instruction and activities that meet or exceed national standards.



“The stronger mindset developed with the addition of this STARBASE location will result in critical thinking skills and help to cultivate a workforce ready to defend our nation,” Ochoa said.



LRAFB is working in partnership with the Forge Institute, which is a non-profit organization that focuses on advancing cyber capabilities through innovative partnerships across public and private sectors.