Take your time

On April 12, 2022, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown and Jr. Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass released a memo expressing the importance of Airmen’s Time. What exactly is Airmen’s Time? That’s a question many U.S. Airmen had. The premise is to encourage leaders to spend time with their Airmen.



The 325th Communications Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Kimber Nettis took the concept and ran with it. Nettis decided to incorporate weekly Roll Calls into the 325th CS’s schedule to meet the goals and objectives Airmen’s Time addressed.



“The idea of Roll Calls is something I’ve seen within the [operations] community and adapted it,” said Nettis. “We want to build a community, build trust and really just get to know each other within the units.”



Bass made it clear that Airmen’s Time should not being taking up members’ free time and weekends. Besides, Nettis wasn’t interested in making Airmen spend more of their time on work related tasks.



“Tyndall is just a high stress environment [that needs] balance,” Nettis continued. I specifically set aside time every single week to have fun and de-stress before the weekend.”



Roll Calls started becoming a regular occurrence every Friday afternoon. The beginning of every Roll Call typically follows the same format; starting with announcements from leadership, followed by any information that needs to be routed up and down the chain of command and then recognitions.



“Communications is very broad and all my Airmen aren’t co-located,” said Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lurvey, 325th CS noncommissioned officer in charge of radio frequency transmission systems. “When Lt. Col. Nettis brought in Roll Call, she gave my Airmen the opportunity for face time with their leadership and recognition for the work that they’re doing. It gives them more buy in into the mission.”



Following what is considered the official portion of Roll Call, the fun part begins. The 325th CS leadership aimed to foster an atmosphere based around encouragement and fun. Some of the possible activities they host are video games, foosball, dunk tanks, corn hole and dance parties.



“The Roll Calls help build that comradery and morale within the unit,” Lurvey added. “Once the Airmen are there, they’re all hanging out and having a good time. By the end, most of the Airmen aren’t in a rush to leave. A good portion of people stay longer to hang out and continue the games.”



Encouraging a more relaxed, casual atmosphere bridges the gap between consistently meeting ever-changing mission needs and the feeling of belonging that units need to remain cohesive and effective.



“It’s easy for leaders to say we’re busy and have too much to do,” Nettis concluded. “To actually set aside time is important. No matter how busy a unit is, you have to set aside time for morale and to build trust and a sense of belonging.”

