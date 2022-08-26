Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th ESB-E to host Memorial Service for Servicemember

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    08.26.2022

    Story by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    A memorial service for Master Sgt. Richard Agosto will be held at 2 p.m., Sept. 1, 2022 The Rock Chapel in Baumholder, Germany.

    Agosto, an Operations NCO with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, died June 21, 2022.

    “The 44th has lost a member of our family,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Keenan, 44th ESB-E Commander. “We share in the sorrow felt by Richard’s loved ones, and we must not forget the valuable contribution he made to our Nation, and the impact he has left on our organization.”

    The memorial service will also be streamed via Facebook Live on the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced Facebook page at www.facebook.com/44thESBE/

    Contact the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Public Affairs office at usarmy.wiesbaden.2-sig-bde.list.pao@army.mil for more information.

