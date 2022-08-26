FY 2023 SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program Awardees

The Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Program recently announced $3.7 million of new research grants to 33 SMART scholars as part of its competitive SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. The SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program awards research grants worth up to $100,000 per year for a maximum of three years to SMART scholars as they transition from the pursuit of their PhDs to DoD civilians.



A highly competitive scholarship-for-service program, SMART is one of the largest science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)-focused education and workforce initiatives under DoD STEM, the Department’s comprehensive K–20 STEM education and talent development effort. SMART is empowered to make full-tuition awards during any phase of a scholar’s education at a regionally accredited U.S. college or university. The program sponsors undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral studies in 21 academic disciplines critical to national security and DoD’s scientific and technological future. Upon graduation, students move directly into federal government employment at DoD laboratories. Awards can be made during any phase of a scholar’s education and vary in length from a minimum of one year to a maximum of five years. The service commitment is one year of DoD employment for each academic year of SMART funding. Since its inception in 2006, the program has awarded over 4,200 scholarships.



The SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program aims to develop a cadre of future technical subject matter experts within the DoD to conduct high-impact research at SMART sponsoring facilities. It provides opportunities for scholars who have pursued a SMART-funded PhD to lead independent research in a DoD critical technology area while receiving valuable mentoring from the Nation’s best researchers within DoD laboratories.



The SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program’s FY 2023 proposals were reviewed by science and technology experts across the DoD Components. The FY 2023 “garden” of SEED grant awardees joins 41 investigators previously awarded in FY 2021 and FY 2022.



The mentoring of SEED Grant awardees by established scientists and engineers in the DoD science and technology workforce is a key component of the SEED Grant initiative. The SEED Grant mentors are eligible to receive an additional $25,000 award in support of their role as a technical expert for the SEED investigator. The mentor award also encourages career building activities such as jointly attending scientific conferences or DoD program reviews to assist the SEED investigator in developing networks and facilitate understanding of the DoD science and technology enterprise.



“We are so proud of all of our SMART SEED Grant award winners. To be awarded a SMART scholarship is a great achievement in itself. To further receive a SMART SEED Grant truly highlights the unique contributions SMART scholars are making to advance the DoD’s efforts to maintain scientific and technological superiority,” stated Dr. Brandon Cochenour, SMART Program Manager. “The SMART SEED Grant illustrates the Department’s continued investment in the next generation DoD STEM workforce which is in alignment with the National Defense Strategy and DoD STEM Strategic Plan.”



To learn more about the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program and the participating DoD sponsoring facilities, visit www.smartscholarship.org. Information on the SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program can be found at https://www.smartscholarship.org/smart?id=seed_grant.



Interested in becoming a SMART scholar? The application period for the 2022 SMART scholar cohort began August 1, 2022, and ends December 1, 2022. More information can be found on the website.

