Fort McCoy plans 2022 Retiree Appreciation Day for Sept. 9

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A speaker talks to military retirees and their family members during Retiree...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A speaker talks to military retirees and their family members during Retiree Appreciation Day on Sept. 8, 2017, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The day included briefings from numerous speakers on issues affecting retirees and a benefits fair was held at the installation's Rumpel Fitness Center. Hundreds of people attended the day-long event. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy will host its 2022 Retiree Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in building 2472, giving military retirees a chance to catch up with one another and learn more about their benefits.



Building 2472 is a new location — it’s a dining facility — and registration begins immediately at 7 a.m., said Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Brent Johnson with the Directorate of Human Resources.



“This is a must attend event for men and women from all military branches of service who have retired or are about to retire from service to our country,” Johnson said. “This is a free information benefits open house that was cancelled the last two years because of COVID restrictions.”



The schedule of events for the day includes:



— 7:15 a.m.: Arrival and seating of guests



— 7:45 a.m.: Posting of the Colors: Fort McCoy Challenge Academy Color Guard



— 7:50 a.m.: Pledge of Allegiance



— 7:55 a.m.: Fort McCoy chaplain provides opening prayer



— 8 a.m.: Opening remarks by Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Brent Johnson



— 8:10 a.m.: Welcome by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger



— 8:30 a.m.: Discussion with Wisconsin Retiree Council retired U.S. Army Col. Rusty Armstrong



— 8:45 a.m.: Legislative update with MOAA with retired U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Frost



— 9:45 a.m.: Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs discussion: Secretary Mary Kolar



— 10:15 a.m.: Government Employees Health Association briefing



— 10:30 a.m.: Break



— 10:45 a.m. — TRICARE healthcare update



— 11:30 a.m. — Door prizes given out



— Noon — Lunch on your own at McCoy’s Community Center, building 1571



— Noon to 3:30 p.m.: Veterans Benefits Expo back in building 2472. Attendees can ask

questions of the morning presenters and get information from a wide range of veteran and military organizations.



— Noon to 4 p.m.: Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area and History Center, located in the 900 block of the installation, will be open for retirees to visit as well. Call the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office at 608-388-2407 for more information.



“The ultimate goal of the Retiree Appreciation Day is to bring together those military retirees and give them an opportunity to receive some of the most up-to-date information on the benefits they are entitled to with a seminar setting followed by a retiree benefits vendor expo,” Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at our event.”



Attendance to the 2022 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day is free, however pre-registration is recommended.



Information and registration are available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 800-452-0923, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dhr-rso@mail.mil or brent.r.johnson6.civ@army.mil.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office.)