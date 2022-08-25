Diversity Matters Day brings together Military Department employees to learn and reflect

Photo By Peter Chang | Guard members join performers from the Asia Pacific Cultural Center shares a...... read more read more Photo By Peter Chang | Guard members join performers from the Asia Pacific Cultural Center shares a traditional dance during the Abby West Diversity Matters Day at Camp Murray, Wash. on August. 24, 2022. The event brings Guard members and employees of the Washington Military Department together to celebrate and learn about each other’s differences and help the organization grow stronger. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang) see less | View Image Page

Command Sgt. Major Abby West believed every individual deserved to be welcomed and appreciated.



“It’s so good to see everyone here – to learn about and honor our differences, and to remember a woman who truly embraced equity and inclusion,” said Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general. “Abby would be so pleased that this event is continuing, she poured her heart and soul into this.”



On August 24, 2022 the Washington Military Department honored West’s legacy during the annual Abby West Diversity Matters Day on Camp Murray. The event brings Guard members and employees of the Washington Military Department together to celebrate and learn about each other’s differences and help the organization grow stronger.



Guard members set up tables and provided food from across the globe, celebrating their heritage. Community members from the Asia Pacific Cultural Center conducted performances and shared information about their countries.



“I hope that you walk away with an appreciation of our diverse work force and the diversity that makes up our team, one that’s more than just treating one another with respect and ensuring equality,” said Daugherty. “Along with that, embracing diversity leads to innovative ideas and builds our strength.”



Daugherty honored Tim Cook and Eva Escape from the Washington Emergency Management Division with the first annual Washington Military Department Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Leadership and Change Agent awards. Always modeling respect and promoting awareness and best practices for DEI within the organization, Cook has created a work environment that maximizes our employees’ potential.



“This has led to increased cohesion and success, you also consistently foster a workplace free from discrimination – which allows your team and others to focus solely on our mission,” said Daugherty. “You truly are a leader in our agency and I appreciate all of your work.”



Since joining the organization, Escape has been a change agent for her ability to remove systemic barriers and contribute to the advancement of understanding and valuing diversity.



“Eva thank you for your outstanding commitment to DEI awareness and making us aware of practices or customs that need to be more inclusive in the workplace,” said Daugherty.



Attendees also celebrated new members of the Washington National Guard who utilized the Parole in Place program, becoming U.S. citizens. Parole in place allows a foreign national who came into the United States without authorization by an immigration officer to stay for a certain period of time. The program is available to certain family members of active-duty members of the armed forces, the National Guard, reservists, and veterans. The program assures military members can carry out their military duties without being distracted or pre-occupied with the potential deportation of family members who do not have legal immigration status in the U.S. It also serves to honor and recognize the military service of veterans and helps with earning their U.S. citizenship.



“Due to COVID these new members of the Washington National Guard were unable to do their naturalization ceremony, so we wanted to honor these great citizen-soldiers,” said 1st Lt. Evan Shelton, coordinator for the Washington National Guard Parole in Place program.