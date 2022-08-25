Women's Equality Day - 102 Years and counting

Kevin Stuart

JRTC and Fort Polk Military Ombudsman



Fort Polk, La. - Imagine living in a society where you have no voice. You cannot vote or hold a job without your spouse’s approval. If you are employed, your wages belong to your spouse.



If you are unmarried, you career options are limited to low-paying or physically demanding jobs. Factories, mills, teachers, secretaries or nurses are the only professions where women are welcome. You have no voice under the law. If you complain you will most likely lose your job. You are powerless and must rely on the benevolence of those around you.



This was the status of American women until they won the right to vote in 1920.



Many women were instrumental in the ratification of the 19th Amendment on August 26, 1920 granting women the right to vote. The passage of this constitutional amendment was the culmination of a massive civil rights movement that had its formal beginning in July 1846, at the Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York.



Susan B. Anthony is known as the founder of the Women’s Rights Movement. She was born in 1820, and was a teacher, writer, temperance proponent and abolitionist. She, along with other suffragists, such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott, Lucy Stone, Carrie Chapman Catt, Anna Howard Shaw, Martha C. Wright and Mary Ann McClintock, paved the way for women to vote, change laws, and run for political office.



Every year since 1973, by presidential proclamation, Americans have officially recognized Women’s Equality Day on August 26 to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment.



Today we celebrate Women’s Equality Day and honor the hard work of those who fought to secure women’s right to vote. Over the past 102 years, women have made great strides and continue to shatter glass ceilings in both the public and private sector. On this day, we remember and recognize the contributions of women throughout American history.



Women in public service have long served this nation by working to break barriers, change laws, implement new ideas and modify attitudes. Women’s Equality Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the continued struggle for equal pay and opportunities in the workplace and other areas in our society.



I truly believe that equality equates to opportunity and opportunity equates to progress, which ultimately leads to unity and success for all Americans. Every citizen of the United States must have equal opportunities regardless of gender, color, nationality, religion, national origin or race to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential personally and professionally.



Please take the time to observe, reflect and explore the contributions, achievements and accomplishments of American women during your celebration of Women’s Equality Day.

