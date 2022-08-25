Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Dome Hosts Volleyball Tournament

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) hosted its final game in its volleyball tournament at the Marine Dome, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 19, 2022. The event was held to boost unit morale and friendly competition among installation personnel.

    More than five teams comprised of Marines, Sailors, and civilians competed in the tournament. In the final match of the tournament, it was the Red Bulls and the Casa Migos pitted against one another. After a close game, The Red Bulls emerged victorious, besting the Casa Migos by one point. For their efforts, members of The Red Bulls received medals for their win.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 09:11
    Story ID: 428000
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Dome Hosts Volleyball Tournament, by LCpl Tristen Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volleyball
    MCCS
    MCAS Cherry Point
    SemperFit
