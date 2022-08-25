Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) hosted its final game in its volleyball tournament at the Marine Dome, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 19, 2022. The event was held to boost unit morale and friendly competition among installation personnel.
More than five teams comprised of Marines, Sailors, and civilians competed in the tournament. In the final match of the tournament, it was the Red Bulls and the Casa Migos pitted against one another. After a close game, The Red Bulls emerged victorious, besting the Casa Migos by one point. For their efforts, members of The Red Bulls received medals for their win.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 09:11
|Story ID:
|428000
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Dome Hosts Volleyball Tournament, by LCpl Tristen Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT