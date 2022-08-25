Marine Dome Hosts Volleyball Tournament

Photo By Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed | The Red Bulls, the winners of the competition, and the Casa Migos pose for a photo...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed | The Red Bulls, the winners of the competition, and the Casa Migos pose for a photo after the final game of the volleyball tournament hosted by Marine Corps Community Services at the Marine Dome on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 19, 2022. The event was held to boost unit moral and foster friendly competition between installation personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed) see less | View Image Page