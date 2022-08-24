TAK Systems Implemented During RIMPAC 2022 Southern California

Photo By Seaman Victoria Danser | Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) equipment used during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Victoria Danser | Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) equipment used during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 Southern California. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Victoria Danser) see less | View Image Page

As the military progresses with changes in warfare, everything is becoming more interconnected. The significance of effective communication and movement of data rapidly in the battle space has grown exponentially. During Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 Southern California, partner nations joined together to address these changes and implement the Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) along with novel employments of advanced communication networks.



The TAK system was used by the Australian, New Zealand, and the U.S. military during RIMPAC 2022 in San Diego, California. The system was developed in 2010 to create geospatial infrastructure and precision targeting and improves situational awareness in the battlespace.



“It is a network agnostic C2 platform that can be utilized to provide enhanced situational awareness across a network,” said U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Matthew Jackson, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization (LEON) while aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) for the exercise.



According to U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Paul Butcher, assigned to 1st EOD Company, LEON Platoon, legacy radio systems in the military are not facilitating the movement of data at the speeds required for a networked battlespace with multiple users, unmanned systems, and sensors.



The objective is to utilize Tactical Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANET) as access points to more extensive networks, so there is little-to-no reliance on legacy systems, such as satellite communications, etc. This approach keeps military communications on the tactical edge rather than in the cloud. Once the MANET is established and connected to more extensive networks such as the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific’s (NIWC-PAC) Littoral Electro Magnetic Range (LEMR), data can be pushed out to allow for a larger common operating picture at higher echelon commands.



“Live video, telemetry, and robot controls are a good starting point,” said Staff Sgt. Butcher, “From there, we start utilizing [this starting point] to increase the rate at which we can move data around the battle space. Then, we expand out.”



TAK, which includes the Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) and the Windows Tactical Assault Kit (WinTAK), are not communications platforms themselves but rather a way to visualize data in the battle space and utilize different forms of imagery to assimilate all of the censor data into one common operating picture. By providing a clear picture and near real-time data, decisions in a contested environment can be made more efficiently. This can reduce the detect-to-engage sequence response times by 90% or more.



Multinational participants used TAK during tactical simulations as the visual component for communications and command and control (C2), feeding real-time data to a higher echelon located in Hawaii. TAK is an application others can build on and communicate with utilizing text messaging, video, or one-click communication via the sharing of points and data packages. End-users at the tactical edge can communicate up the chain of command in near real-time through IP-based networks and modern software-defined radios.



Voice communications from legacy radios can be brought into these networks through Radio-Over-IP (ROIP), an inherent feature built into the MPU5 radios used for the primary MANET radio. From a capability perspective, combined multiple capabilities can possibly create a new competitive advantage for military elements trying to communicate with each other.



Royal Australian Navy Petty Officer Communication Information Sailor Mark Butler said he had never heard of TAK before RIMPAC 2022 and described communications before TAK as “clunky” within the Australian military and between partner nations. Butler also explained that communicating with partner nations was disjointed and disorganized because everyone was using different networks and systems.



“The most important thing is working with our partner nations,” Butler added.



TAK makes interoperability with partner nations easier since it is network agnostic and has an easy-to-utilize graphical user interface. While it may be integrated into allies’ communications in the future, sharing and communication will be more efficient, thus creating more capable and adaptive partners.



RIMPAC is a biennial exercise which included 26 nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel and ran from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime exercise and provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.