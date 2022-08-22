USS Kentucky (Blue) Changes Command

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Emil D’Innocenzo, incoming commanding officer of the blue crew of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Emil D’Innocenzo, incoming commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), gives a speech during a change of command ceremony held at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, August 22, 2022. USS Kentucky is one of eight Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Brooks) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Wash. (Aug. 22, 2022) - The blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) conducted a change of command at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum at Keyport, Washington, August 22, 2022.



Cmdr. Emil D’Innocenzo, from Eaton, Colorado, relieved Cmdr. Larry Arbuckle, from Medford, Oregon, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Kentucky’s (Blue) commanding officer.



During the ceremony, Capt. Charles McLenithan, commander, Submarine Squadron 17, served as guest speaker.



Arbuckle commissioned in August 2002 through Officer Candidate School and has served as Kentucky’s (Blue) commanding officer since June 2020.



“Serving my country and my Navy tour has been an honor,” said Arbuckle. “Certainly having the opportunity to lead Sailors at sea has been the pinnacle of that honor. Our nation depends upon you being your very best on your worst day. That call demands that we fight everyday to be the most professional and most lethal naval fighting force in the world. That is exactly what you are today, but we must continue to earn that position through hard work and dedication.”



D’Innocenzo commissioned in 2005 through Officer Candidate School and most recently completed his tour as a naval analyst for the Joint Staff.



“Being a submarine commanding officer is my dream job,” said D’Innocenzo. “I am incredibly humbled to be given the chance to command such a powerful and complex warship, while supporting the United States’ number one mission of strategic deterrence. I am looking forward to getting to know each and every member of the crew and tackling the challenges ahead together.”



Since the 1960s, strategic deterrence has been the SSBN’s sole mission, providing the United States with its most survivable and enduring nuclear strike capability.



Kentucky was commissioned on July 13, 1991. Kentucky is the 12th submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic-missile submarines, and the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name.



Kentucky is one of eight Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. It is an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of its strategic deterrent forces.