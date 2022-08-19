NAVFAC Washington Breaks Ground on Energetics Lab Complex

WASHINGTON - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington broke ground on phase two of the Advanced Energetics Research Lab Complex (AERLC) at Naval Support Facility Indian Head on August 19, 2022. The AERLC will provide Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, with modern laboratory, chemical storage, and administration facilities for advanced energetics research that will strengthen warfighter capability and lethality.
This military construction project consists of construction of a facility for explosive materials. The facility includes laboratory and chemical storage space with grounding system, emergency generator, conductive and non-conductive flooring, chemical showers, fume hoods, explosives hoods, fire alarm system, covered loading dock, lightning protection system, and administrative space. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and Low Impact Development compliance is appropriately included.
The project also includes the demolition of Building 600, an aging facility that the new AERLC facilities will replace.
Phase one of AERLC construction was completed in November, 2011, and consisted of construction of laboratory and storage facilities at a cost of $10.1 million.
The $17,885,000 contract for the phase two of the AERLC was awarded April, 2017, to John C. Grimberg Co. Inc., headquartered in Rockville, Md. Work will be performed in Indian Head, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in early 2024.
08.19.2022
|08.19.2022
08.24.2022
|08.24.2022 14:52
427968
|427968
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
