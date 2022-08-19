NAVFAC Washington Breaks Ground on Energetics Lab Complex

Courtesy Photo | Representatives from Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head (NSWC IHD), Naval...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Representatives from Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head (NSWC IHD), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), NAVFAC Public Works Department (PWD) and John C. Grimberg Co., Inc. participate in the Advanced Energetics Research Laboratory Phase II military construction (MILCON) for building P-190 groundbreaking ceremony on August 19, 2022. The MILCON will construct a 21,000 square foot building that will co-locate research, development, test & evaluation (RDT&E) personnel and create a research and development laboratory complex. The building will support the production and development of high-energy systems from novel molecules to small-scale formulations, provide innovative RDT&E mixing bays and a large oven for material curing. Pictured from left: NAVFAC PWD Officer Cmdr. Tate Metlen, NSWC IHD RDT&E Department Head Dr. Heather Hayden, NSWC IHD RDT&E Principal for Safety Karrie Sandagger, John C. Grimberg Co., Inc. Quality Control Manager Gregg Rees, NSWC IHD Technical Director Ashley Johnson, NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll, NAVFAC Operations Officer Capt. Ben Leppard and John C. Grimberg Co., Inc. Executive Vice President John Treseler. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Poynor) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington broke ground on phase two of the Advanced Energetics Research Lab Complex (AERLC) at Naval Support Facility Indian Head on August 19, 2022. The AERLC will provide Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, with modern laboratory, chemical storage, and administration facilities for advanced energetics research that will strengthen warfighter capability and lethality.



This military construction project consists of construction of a facility for explosive materials. The facility includes laboratory and chemical storage space with grounding system, emergency generator, conductive and non-conductive flooring, chemical showers, fume hoods, explosives hoods, fire alarm system, covered loading dock, lightning protection system, and administrative space. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and Low Impact Development compliance is appropriately included.



The project also includes the demolition of Building 600, an aging facility that the new AERLC facilities will replace.



Phase one of AERLC construction was completed in November, 2011, and consisted of construction of laboratory and storage facilities at a cost of $10.1 million.



The $17,885,000 contract for the phase two of the AERLC was awarded April, 2017, to John C. Grimberg Co. Inc., headquartered in Rockville, Md. Work will be performed in Indian Head, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in early 2024.