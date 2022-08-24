2022 Army People Synchronization Conference

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Photo by Jean Wines. The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command hosted...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Photo by Jean Wines. The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command hosted the second biannual Army People Sync Conference Aug. 15-19. The conference aims to help synchronize Army efforts in creating a Multi-Domain Operations capable force. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command hosted the second biannual Army People Sync Conference Aug. 15-19. The conference aims to help synchronize Army efforts in creating a Multi-Domain Operations capable force.



Senior leaders across the Department of the Army Headquarters, TRADOC, Army Forces Command, Army Futures Command, and Army Materiel Command gathered to discuss how to best implement the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model to ensure the Army remains ready for competition, crisis, and conflict.



In 2020, ReARMM was approved by Army Senior Leaders as the Army’s unit life cycle model used to align units regionally across the Total Army. It adds a level of predictability in the force generation process while modernizing the force for the future. One of its main focuses is increasing readiness through a people first lens by better aligning positions and material with personnel.



The conference consisted of an overview of the operational environment and ReARMM integration briefings from each enterprise, as well as smaller working groups throughout the week. The Department of the Army G-3/5/7 opened the first day of discussion with a brief on the ReARMM updates and requirements development to achieve the Army 2030 objective of MDO capability through division-centric operations.



FORSCOM followed with a briefing on ReARMM mission integration, including topics such as talent management, reorganizing the workforce, and encouraging the use of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army to better align workforce talent for optimal Soldier readiness and lethality.



Additional discussions at this year’s conference focused on G-1 policy updates, operationalizing the Active Component Army Manning Guidance, and expanding and modernizing Professional Military Education opportunities, such as the Captains Career Course and Intermediate Level Education Course, to increase leader development.



“It’s not just about bringing in young Soldiers – it’s about bringing in the right leaders,” stated Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, deputy commanding general, TRADOC.