363d ISR Wing team member wins 1st ever JB Langley-Eustis Breaking Barrier Champion Award

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, presents Michelle Jamison, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Civilian Personnel program manager and Wing’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) manager, the first ever Joint Base Langley Eustis Breaking Barriers Alliance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion Award, during the 633d Air Base Wing 2nd Quarter Awards ceremony, August 12, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith) see less | View Image Page

The 633d Air Base Wing held its 2nd Quarter Wing Awards ceremony on August 12, 2022 and one of our team members was named the winner for a brand new category.



Michelle Jamison, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Civilian Personnel program manager and Wing’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) manager, won the first ever Joint Base Langley Eustis Breaking Barriers Alliance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion Award.



This award was developed to recognize the DE&I efforts of individuals and teams on JB-LE and will be presented quarterly.



“I am honored to be recognized at the first ever 633 ABW Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion Award winner, and more importantly, represent the 363 ISRW,” said Jamison.



Last quarter, Jamison organized and led the first “Diverse & Inclusive Valuable Exchange” (DIVE) session for 363 ISRW leaders and staff.



DIVE, which launched in March 2022, is a unique Wing initiative that creates a safe space setting for 363 ISRW personnel to collaborate on an assortment of topics linked to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) demonstrating the value of diverse groups.



“DIVE sessions currently take place once a quarter,” said Jamison. “However, the 363 ISRW Diversity & Inclusion council meets monthly to collaborate on a plethora of DEIA topics. The council is open to all military and civilian personnel and the meetings are held virtually to ensure we are able to include those at our GSUs.”



According to her award package, she aligned the discussion and activity with unconscious bias to ensure understanding of the vital subject due to recent SAF/MR unconscious bias memorandum. Jamison received positive feedback from all participants, she was lauded by leadership, and was specifically praised for the professional presentation of the sensitive topic.



“Building and maintaining a diverse and inclusive environment is about action and it truly takes a village,” said Jamison. “Therefore, my hope is that the efforts of all D&I Champions are seen, received, and praised.”



Jamison, who volunteered to represent the Wing and serve as the D&I manager back in June 2020, wanted to work closely with leadership on initiatives that support a diverse and inclusive culture.



“It’s easy to talk about it, but it was important to me to take action and directly contribute to efforts that will enhance our workplace,” Jamison said.



As the Wing Civilian Personnel program manager, she provides direction and assistance in maintaining effective utilization of civilian human resource assets through the application of classification, recruitment, placement, employee relations.



“Ms. Jamison is the consummate professional; whether it be in the D&I role she voluntarily assumed, in her day-to-day Human Resource responsibilities, or in her just in being a genuine pleasure to work with,” said Mr. Patrick Johnston, 363d ISR Wing Mission Support director and Jamison’s direct supervisor.