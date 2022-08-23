Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack EOD, Defenders train for real world contingencies

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team teamed up with the 8th Security Forces Squadron for a training event on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. During the training event, 8th SFS Airmen were tested on how to effectively respond to a drone intrusion, while the 8th CES EOD team used a F6 robot to collect, record and destroy any hazardous material dropped from the drone.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 21:43
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack EOD, Defenders train for real world contingencies, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    8 FW

