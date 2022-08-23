Wolf Pack EOD, Defenders train for real world contingencies

Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team teamed up with the 8th Security Forces Squadron for a training event on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. During the training event, 8th SFS Airmen were tested on how to effectively respond to a drone intrusion, while the 8th CES EOD team used a F6 robot to collect, record and destroy any hazardous material dropped from the drone.

