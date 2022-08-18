Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect

The 355th Wing hosted various training scenarios during Bushwhacker 22-04 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 15 to 18, 2022.



This iteration of Bushwhacker focused on Anti-terrorism/Force Protection threats, procedures and actions to safeguard the base. These are critical skills for Airmen as they learn to deal with situations they may face downrange.



“We create a multitude of realistic scenarios in high stress environments and expect them to perform to the best of their abilities.” Said Tech. Sgt. David Lawhead, 355th Wing Staff Agencies wing exercise planner. “While things don't always work out perfectly, we capture lessons learned and developed best practices going forward.”



​​This exercise helped broaden and refine the skill sets DM Airmen have to provide the wing the ability to rapidly deploy agile and self-sufficient forces.



“The readiness exercise that was performed this week was part of that Commander’s Inspection Program” said Andy Infante, 355th Wing Staff Agencies deputy director of inspections. “Our job is to ensure compliance and mission readiness while continuously improving the wings capabilities.”



The 355th Wing is developing Airmen to meet the needs of the ever changing global climate of war by forging an unmatched and unprecedented state of high-end readiness.



“The Bushwhacker exercises are important because they ensure a constant state of readiness for our Airmen,” said Lawhead. “This ensures that if these types of incidents ever were to occur, Davis-Monthan is ready to respond.”



The 355th Wing is leading the way in executing the priorities of Air Force and Department of Defense senior leaders by staying ready to exercise combat airpower anywhere, anytime through constantly evolving and enhanced training.



As a reminder, any suspicious activity should be reported to the Base Defense Operations Center.

