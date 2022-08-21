Soldiers Graduate OCS, Earn Commission as U.S. Army Officers

Twenty-two Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers and one U.S. Army Reserve Soldier graduated from the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) Officer Candidate School Aug. 21 in a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Springfield, fulfilling the leadership and military education requirements to be commissioned as U.S. Army officers. Of these Soldiers, two graduates of the program decided to “hip-pocket” their commissions and seek federal recognition as officers at a later date and one graduate will be commissioning in the near future.



“Today is a special day in your careers,” said Col. Daniel Reichen, Commander, 129th RTI. “You won’t realize how special today is until you are further into your career.”



Reichen shared advice with the newly commissioned second lieutenants.



“You have to remember a few things to set yourself up for success,” Reichen said. “Trust yourself, trust your leadership, trust the organization and find a mentor who will help you as a sounding board.”



Reichen told the future leaders many of them had accomplished the last task.



“You are wise. You didn’t make it this far without a mentor,” he said. “Looking around the room today I see a lot of guests who are senior noncommissioned officers and senior officers, so I know a lot of you already have mentors in your life.”



Reichen said he is looking forward to hearing stories as each of the new lieutenants progresses through the ranks.



“You are prepared to lead,” he said. “I look forward to hearing stories about you as you progress to captain, major, lieutenant colonel and to see which of you will be the general officer in the group.”



Brig. Gen. Rodney Boyd of Naperville, Assistant Adjutant General – Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, told the new leaders he agreed with Reichen’s comments.



“Colonel Reichen is spot on with his remarks about trusting the organization,” said Boyd. “When I finished my battalion command, I was hoping for a less strenuous assignment as I started work through distance learning for the Army War College. I didn’t get the assignment I wanted, and was told by my leaders to take this assignment and it would set me up for success on a later assignment.”



Boyd said he took the assignment, and it was the some of the best advice he has received.



“The assignment as the Brigade Operations Officer set me up to be able to command a brigade,” he said.



Boyd told the new officers he knows how each of them are feeling as they sit through the ceremony.



“It was 32 years ago, nearly to the day, I sat where you are sitting,” Boyd said. “This is the first step in your military training and education. The things you learn will give you a strong foundation to build on as you embark on your military career.”



Boyd said the new Soldiers have a new mission.



“Your mission beginning today is to learn, to lead and to care,” he said. “You will be focused on tactical missions and training, but you also need to take the time to listen to your Soldiers. Soldiers will follow leaders who care about them.”



Class 67 – 22 is the 67th class to graduate from the 129th’s Officer Candidate Program, which transforms enlisted noncommissioned officers and qualified civilians into Army officers. The future leaders complete more than 660 hours of classroom and field instruction, must meet the commissioning standards of the U.S. Army and be examined, and approved by a federal recognition board.



“Use the foundation you have built as an opportunity to learn, lead and care,” he said. “Contribute every way you can to make a better Soldier, better company, better Army, better community and better country.”

Boyd also thanked the families for their support as the Soldiers progressed through the OCS program.



“Thank you for all you do to support your Soldier,” he said. “Without your support, they were not able to do what they needed to do to get to this point. Your support will be very important to them as they embark on this new chapter in their military careers.”



Boyd administered the Oath of Office and the Oath of Federal Recognition. The pinning ceremony followed, where the Soldier’s friends and family pinned the second lieutenant gold bar rank on their shoulders. Once pinned, each lieutenant rendered their first salute to a person of their choosing.



The newly commissioned second lieutenants are:

• 2nd Lt. Jaime Acosta of Chicago

• 2nd Lt. Sashi Alam of Chicago

• 2nd Lt. Danielle Berny of Chicago

• 2nd Lt. Ilya Chupreta of Des Plaines

• 2nd Lt. Michael A Cusey of Auburn

• 2nd Lt. Antonio E. Farley of Libertyville

• 2nd Lt. Kyle Hardiman of Alsip,

• 2nd Lt. Nicholas Henson of Byron

• 2nd Lt. William Holt of Decatur

• 2nd Lt. Alan Jefferson of Fairview Heights

• 2nd lt. Charles Long of Chicago

• 2nd Lt. Nicholas Marsh of Boise, Idaho

• 2nd Lt. Adam Mathis of Altamont

• 2nd Lt. Thomas McDougall of Tinley Park

• 2nd Lt. Michael Raymond of Saint Jacob

• 2nd Lt. Jordan Salzman of Loves Park

• 2nd Lt. Dakota White of Lewiston

• 2nd Lt. James Williams of Lombard



Sgt. Thomas Griffith of East Peoria will commission at a later date.



Graduates choosing to “hip-pocket” their commissions and seek federal recognition as Army Officers at a later date are:

• Jonathan Blair of Chicago

• Anthony Womack of Highland



Sgt. Jonathan Blair of Chicago was awarded the Erickson Award as the Distinguished Honor Graduate of Class 67-22.



The honor graduates included 2nd Lt. Jordan Salzman of Loves Park, and 2nd Lt. Michael Cusey of Auburn.



2nd Lt. Nicholas Marsh of Boise, Idaho, 2nd Lt. Michael Raymond of St. Jacob, and Salzman, won honors for their leadership scores. 2nd Lt. Adam Mathis of Altamont and Salzman, won honors for their academic scores.



2nd Lt. Antonio Farley of Libertyville, was awarded the Physical Fitness award. The award recipient is determined by calculating the overall average of Army Combat Fitness Tests taken throughout the course. Candidates must also successfully pass three foot-marches (6-mile, 9-mile and 12-mile) and the 4-mile release run without requiring retesting.

