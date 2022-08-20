Nine Army Guardsmen Commissioned as Lieutenants

Photo By Timothy Koster | Second Lt. Felipe Villalon, center, poses for a photo with those who pinned his new...... read more read more Photo By Timothy Koster | Second Lt. Felipe Villalon, center, poses for a photo with those who pinned his new rank on his uniform during a commissioning ceremony following the graduation of the Connecticut National Guard's Officer Candidate School, class 67, at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Aug. 20, 2022. see less | View Image Page

NIANTIC, Conn. – The Connecticut National Guard commissioned nine new lieutenants into its ranks during a ceremony for Officer Candidate School Class 67 at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, August 20, 2022.



Administered by 1st Battalion, 169th Regiment, the Officer Candidate School is a 14-month program designed to test the candidate’s ability to lead as well as their proficiency in basic warrior tasks and military knowledge to prepare them to be the next generation of Army leader.



The Connecticut Guardsmen who received their commissions are:



Hannah Tyler. Second Lt. Tyler studied psychological sciences at the University of Connecticut, branched into cyber, and will be assigned to Detachment 1, 146th Cyber Warfare Company in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. She was also the recipient of the Erickson Trophy and Regimental Commander’s Award for being the distinguished honor graduate.



Peter Negrea. Second Lt. Negrea studied applied accounting and finance at Fordham University, branched into the infantry, and will be assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-102 nd Infantry Battalion in New Haven, Connecticut. He was also the recipient of the Academic Award for the one of the highest grade point averages over the duration of the class and the Leadership Award.



Christopher Valente. Second Lt. Valente majored in criminology and minored in psychological science at Central Connecticut State University, branched into the infantry, and will be assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-102 nd Infantry Battalion in New Haven,

Connecticut. He was also the recipient of the Physical Fitness Award.



Rhecia Llewellyn. Second Lt. Llewellyn studied accounting at Bay Path University, branched into transportation, and will be assigned to H Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion in Southington, Connecticut.



Andrew Cardillo. Second Lt. Cardillo majored in marine operations and minored in intermodal and maritime security at the Maritime College, branched into the infantry, and will be assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-102 nd Infantry Battalion in New Haven,

Connecticut.



Felipe Villalon. Second Lt. Villalon received his Master of Arts in English from Rutgers University, branched into the infantry, and will be assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-102 nd Infantry Battalion in New Haven, Connecticut.



Wade Allen. Second Lt. Allen studied sociology at the University of Connecticut, branched into engineering, and will be assigned to the 250th Engineer Company in New London, Connecticut.



Alexander Prague. Second Lt. Prague majored in history and minored in sociology at Central Connecticut State University, branched into the quartermasters, and will be assigned to the 143rd Regional Support Group in Middletown, Connecticut.



Cameron Raymes. Second Lt. Raymes received his Master of Sciences in biological sciences with a concentration in health sciences, branched into engineering, and will be assigned to the 248th Engineer Company in Norwich, Connecticut.



During the ceremony, each candidate received their new rank and first salute from friends and family.