8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Medical Group conducted simulated casualty medical evacuation during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022.



Kunsan’s medical personnel partnered with U.S. Army 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Charlie Company 3-2 medical evacuation personnel to learn how to load litters into a UH-60 Black Hawk. The 8th MDG is devoted to optimizing the installation’s readiness in preparation of follow-on forces.

