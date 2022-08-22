Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event

    8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elliot Gottschalk, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Charlie Company...... read more read more

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Medical Group conducted simulated casualty medical evacuation during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022.

    Kunsan’s medical personnel partnered with U.S. Army 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Charlie Company 3-2 medical evacuation personnel to learn how to load litters into a UH-60 Black Hawk. The 8th MDG is devoted to optimizing the installation’s readiness in preparation of follow-on forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 22:12
    Story ID: 427809
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event
    8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event
    8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event
    8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event
    8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event
    8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event
    8th MDG, U.S. Army carry out simulated casualty medical evacuation during training event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    medical evacuation
    training event
    PACOM
    8th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT