Packhorse Troops Turn up the Heat on RTU

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – U.S. Army Soldiers from the Maintenance and Headquarters Troops, Regimental Support Squadron (RSS), 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (11th ACR), acting as Bilasuvar Freedom Brigade (BFB) fighters, launched a raid against the Rotational Training Unit’s (RTU) Aviation Tactical Assembly Area June 30, 2022, in the National Training Center (NTC) and Fort Irwin, Calif. The varied attacks, methods and weapons used by irregular and regular opposing forces build resilience and adaptability among both 11th ACR Troops and the constant flow of rotational units that pass through NTC every year.



Staff Sgt. Oeder, Maintenance Troop, RSS, 11th ACR Soldier, who led the team of personnel from logistics, maintenance and transportation vocations, said his job was to help apply constant pressure on the RTU, “turn up the heat,” and provide the opportunity for leaders to learn to persevere through friction.



“What we can offer to [the] RTU experience is a combination of conventional and unconventional warfare,” said Oeder . ‘“We train and rehearse fighting irregular forces in the army, but without real-life experience… putting it into effect on the ground, you don't get the same experience.”



One of the things Oeder says he has learned by acting as a BFB fighter is how slowly things actually move in real time… how long it takes to get in position, the waiting, and then the actual fight– and the absolute chaos an attack can cause for a unit that is caught unaware. Add the unexpected and frequent attacks by the BFB to the head-to-head warfare with a near peer, conventional opponent and RTU is quickly thrown from the frying pan into the fire.



Oeder said the chance to go out and fight was a welcomed change from the groups’ normal daily duties and affords leaders from RSS, or “Packhorse’” the opportunity to build readiness in all soldiers as they become the force-multiplier, helping to supply the ever-present manpower needed for 11th ACR to launch a 24- hour, seven days a week, scourge on visiting rotational units.



“I love the training here at NTC,” Oeder added. It’s a great chance to be out here and be a soldier. Despite the heat, it’s a lot of fun.”



Staff Sgt. Adeyemi Kehinde, Maintenance Troop, RSS, 11th ACR, fueler, said he also loves the training and the constant opportunity to build readiness at NTC..



“Coming out here, we are constantly working on our warrior tasks and fighting drills, constantly training,” Kehinde said. “I spend a lot more time out here being a soldier, not just working at my MOS [military occupational specialty.] It gives me another outlook, keeps it interesting.There is definitely more emphasis on soldiering here.”



Kehinde also said he took pride in being able to be part of the RTU’s experience.



“This is very important what we are doing. This is THE National Training Center. We hold a standard and we take pride in our training and what we can give,” Kehinde said. “We give our best, fight hard… react to contact, all that… so when they [RTU] go overseas they can do the job and come home alive.”



He also stressed that when they aren’t tasked out to challenge the RTU, RSS is still an essential part of the overall fight.



“As a fueler my job is hugely important. We keep this place running,” Kehinde said. “It’s a real world, real-time mission for us every single day.”



Kehinde, who is originally from Nigeria, added the job is fun but challenging, due to the terrain and desert heat, where temperatures near triple digits everyday.



“I have never drank so much water in my entire life,” Kehinde said. “But I really love it out here– the camaraderie here, how close we are, I love that we are a family– and the training is really great.”



Both Troopers had a message for the RTU from the BFB, “We are coming for you!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 17:48 Story ID: 427800 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Packhorse Troops Turn up the Heat on RTU, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.