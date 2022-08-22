Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Conducts Undersea Warfare Exercise

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2022) – Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet conducted an undersea warfare exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 13-15.
    The exercise provided theater undersea warfare proficiency training by conducting integrated anti-submarine warfare operations against simulated high-end adversaries.
    “This was a phenomenal opportunity to advance our proficiency to be ready to fight at the high-end,” said Rear Adm. Brian Davies, commander, Submarine Group Two (SUBGRUTWO) and deputy commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “We take every opportunity to conduct coordinated exercises such as this, to ensure that we have a ready and credible force in response to adversary operations in the Atlantic Ocean.”
    Commander, Destroyer Squadron (CDS) 22 embarked Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) to lead the exercise, which integrated air, surface, and sub-surface assets to coordinate efforts for maritime homeland defense.
    “Effective integration and continued maturation of high-end ASW skills across units and staffs is a must,” said Capt. Milciades “Tony” Then, commander of CDS 22. “This exercise is another strong step in the broader communities’ continuum to advance Theater, Task Group, and Unit Level ASW readiness in the Atlantic.”
    U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

