Navy Recruiters Offer Opportunities at Diversity Career Fair

CINCINNATI – U.S. Navy Recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley (NTAG ORV), stationed near Cincinnati brought Navy knowledge and career opportunities to visitors of the 34th Annual Diversity & Inclusion All Professions Career Fair Thursday.



Held in an event space at the Hard Rock hotel, the U. S. Navy, U. S. Army, U.S Air Force and more than 150 companies, were all in attendance hoping to fill their ranks with a diverse workforce.



“No matter what gender, race or religious creed; all are welcomed at the career fair” Tom Lowther, one of the organizers of the event said.



Nearly 1000 job seekers attended the event, with 614 preregistering and submitting resumes, while many others carried them in by hand hoping to find a career at the fair.



Navy Counselor Chief Jon Bass, an Officer recruiter for NTAG ORV, said that he was happy to see so many people eagerly approach the Navy’s booth at the fair.



“We want to let people know that we are a melting pot in the Navy,” Chief Bass said.



Recruiting events like the annual diversity fair in Cincinnati helps to strengthen the Navy by attracting a diverse pool of candidates for Naval service.



“Having a diverse Navy allows us all to better understand others and what they have lived through,” Lt. Cdr. Cherie Chenault, command diversity officer at NTAG ORV said.



The Navy’s website states that America’s Navy strives to build a community of service member that accurately reflect the rich makeup that is America and believes that with hard work and determination, anyone, from anywhere, has the power to succeed in the Navy.



“We need to get the opportunities out to all,” Lt. Cdr. Chenault said. “We might spark a want in someone’s heart they were unaware of having at these events.”

