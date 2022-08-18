Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Oceana, City of Virginia Beach, Sentara simulate mass casualty incident

    NAS Oceana, City of Virginia Beach, Sentara simulate mass casualty incident

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Botts | 220818-N-TF088-1006 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 18, 2022) – Volunteers play the role...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Story by Jacqueline Parashar 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana partnered with the City of Virginia Beach, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, and local first responders August 18 to conduct a simulated aircraft mishap in preparation for the 2022 NAS Oceana Air Show.
    The mass casualty exercise tested the installation’s ability to react to such an event in a rapid, coordinated, and effective manner. First responders established a Unified Command Post, streamlining coordination efforts to respond to the simulated aircraft mishap, conduct search and rescue efforts, and triage, treat, transport, and track patients.
    “Today was an excellent opportunity to test and validate our written response procedures, as we continuously make efforts to deliver the best possible emergency services to NAS Oceana and our community,” said Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services District 3 Fire Chief Cedric Patterson.
    “This is the perfect example of why our strong partnerships with the City of Virginia Beach, Sentara Healthcare, and local first responders are so essential,” said NAS Oceana commanding officer, Capt. Bob Holmes. “Safety is always our number one priority, whether we’re flying routine flight operations or hosting the NAS Oceana Air Show. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base for the air show this year.”
    NAS Oceana will host its annual air show Sept. 17 and 18. The show will feature the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, along with a variety of military and civilian aviation performances. The theme for this year’s air show, “Back to the Beach,” is a tribute to NAS Oceana’s deep roots in the Hampton Roads area, and the installation’s steadfast commitment to the surrounding community.
    The exercise brought together over 130 participants from across the installation, the City of Virginia Beach, and Sentara Healthcare.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 09:18
    Story ID: 427613
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Oceana, City of Virginia Beach, Sentara simulate mass casualty incident, by Jacqueline Parashar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAS Oceana, City of Virginia Beach, Sentara simulate mass casualty incident
    NAS Oceana, City of Virginia Beach, Sentara simulate mass casualty incident
    NAS Oceana, City of Virginia Beach, Sentara simulate mass casualty incident

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mass casualty exercise
    NAS Oceana Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT