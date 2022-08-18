NAS Oceana, City of Virginia Beach, Sentara simulate mass casualty incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana partnered with the City of Virginia Beach, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, and local first responders August 18 to conduct a simulated aircraft mishap in preparation for the 2022 NAS Oceana Air Show.

The mass casualty exercise tested the installation’s ability to react to such an event in a rapid, coordinated, and effective manner. First responders established a Unified Command Post, streamlining coordination efforts to respond to the simulated aircraft mishap, conduct search and rescue efforts, and triage, treat, transport, and track patients.

“Today was an excellent opportunity to test and validate our written response procedures, as we continuously make efforts to deliver the best possible emergency services to NAS Oceana and our community,” said Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services District 3 Fire Chief Cedric Patterson.

“This is the perfect example of why our strong partnerships with the City of Virginia Beach, Sentara Healthcare, and local first responders are so essential,” said NAS Oceana commanding officer, Capt. Bob Holmes. “Safety is always our number one priority, whether we’re flying routine flight operations or hosting the NAS Oceana Air Show. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base for the air show this year.”

NAS Oceana will host its annual air show Sept. 17 and 18. The show will feature the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, along with a variety of military and civilian aviation performances. The theme for this year’s air show, “Back to the Beach,” is a tribute to NAS Oceana’s deep roots in the Hampton Roads area, and the installation’s steadfast commitment to the surrounding community.

The exercise brought together over 130 participants from across the installation, the City of Virginia Beach, and Sentara Healthcare.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 09:18 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US