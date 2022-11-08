Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mastering Resiliency at ADAB

    Fifteen Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing graduated from a Phantom University resiliency course

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.11.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Fifteen Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing graduated from a Phantom University resiliency course, August 11, 2022, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Students complete their degree by accomplishing required tasks from three of four general areas: Physical Education, Social Studies, Religion and Culture, and a mandatory Resiliency 101.

    Master Sgt. Brooklyn Greenwood, the material management flight chief assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron and a master resiliency trainer said, "Phantom University was built with the hope that warfighters who come to ADAB had an opportunity to live out their resiliency, be a part of a family and have a home away from home. Graduates are empowered to lead by enhancing personal well-being, optimizing human performance, and promoting a culture of dignity and respect for all."

    Students who attended for a “Leadership Focus” and accomplished three of the four areas earned a Phantom University Alumni Shirt and certificate documenting their accomplishments. Students who complete all four general areas graduate “with honors”, receive a certificate designating them as Resilience Training Assistants, and are recommended for certification through the MRT Course online.

    "The graduating class of 2022-B exceeded curriculum expectations with each individual earning honors, over 144 hours of active resiliency while attending the eight-week course taught by seven Master Resiliency Trainers," said Greenwood.

