Fifteen Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing graduated from a Phantom University resiliency course, August 11, 2022, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Students complete their degree by accomplishing required tasks from three of four general areas: Physical Education, Social Studies, Religion and Culture, and a mandatory Resiliency 101.



Master Sgt. Brooklyn Greenwood, the material management flight chief assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron and a master resiliency trainer said, "Phantom University was built with the hope that warfighters who come to ADAB had an opportunity to live out their resiliency, be a part of a family and have a home away from home. Graduates are empowered to lead by enhancing personal well-being, optimizing human performance, and promoting a culture of dignity and respect for all."



Students who attended for a “Leadership Focus” and accomplished three of the four areas earned a Phantom University Alumni Shirt and certificate documenting their accomplishments. Students who complete all four general areas graduate “with honors”, receive a certificate designating them as Resilience Training Assistants, and are recommended for certification through the MRT Course online.



"The graduating class of 2022-B exceeded curriculum expectations with each individual earning honors, over 144 hours of active resiliency while attending the eight-week course taught by seven Master Resiliency Trainers," said Greenwood.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 08:21 Story ID: 427609 Location: AL DHAFRA, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mastering Resiliency at ADAB, by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.