Photo Essay: Army Reserve engineer unit helps with big troop project at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Company of Des Moines, Iowa, work on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Company of Des Moines, Iowa, work on a troop project June 21, 2022, at Camp Courage on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The company worked on several projects to improve the camp during their 2022 annual training, including putting new metal siding on numerous buildings. Troop projects are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works and help improve the installation's infrastructure while at the same time providing training for Army engineer units. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Company of Des Moines, Iowa, work on a troop project June 21, 2022, at Tactical Training Base Courage on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The company worked on several projects to improve the camp during their 2022 annual training, including putting new metal siding on numerous buildings.



Troop projects are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works and help improve the installation's infrastructure while at the same time providing training for Army engineer units.



Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said the continuing support he receives to improve Fort McCoy through troop projects is always appreciated.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many of these engineer troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the installation wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” he said.



Sgt. Tyler Goodman with the 389th Engineer Battalion said he knows his unit’s Soldiers were happy to come to Fort McCoy in June and help complete troop projects. “It’s exciting to know that we’re doing something good for McCoy,” he said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”