IWTC Monterey Builds Foreign Language Prep Course

Courtesy Photo | Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Zachary Acosta, lead instructor and head...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Zachary Acosta, lead instructor and head of curriculum development at Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, explains to new linguists some of the most common the obstacles to learning a new language and ways to overcome those challenges during the Navy Language Acquisition Program. see less | View Image Page

By: Yeoman 1st Class Ryan Bradford



MONTEREY, Calif. – Who would think that learning and speaking a foreign language would be their job? However, this is a reality for Sailors who report to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey at the Defense Language Institute to learn a foreign language.



To overcome some of the challenges inherent in learning a foreign language, command leadership at IWTC Monterey decided that new linguists will be presented with and discuss the most common obstacles to learning a new language and ways to overcome those challenges, along with effective study habits, cognitive functions, and language development skills.



They believe that these measures help to better prepare their Sailors to meet their language proficiency goals while also reinforcing Warrior Toughness by mentally preparing them for the challenges that lay ahead, and teaching them how to best avoid the things that could make an already challenging school more difficult.



To meet this need, the Navy Language Acquisition Program (NLAP), brainchild of Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Senior Chief Amos Hoover, was developed and has been taught every week since March of 2022. This program has not only resulted in a dramatic decrease in attrition, but also increased proficiency scores. Since adoption, the rates Sailors are achieving the Department of Defense’s desired Defense Language Proficiency Test (DLPT) score of 2+/2+ in reading and listening have greatly improved.



Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Zachary Acosta, lead instructor and head of curriculum development, and Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Theamichaela Coyle run the Navy Language Acquisition Program and tailor the interactive multimedia instruction and lesson plans to ensure the students meet the intended standard. NLAP runs Monday through Friday, ending in a capstone event with a cultural presentation on their target language.



“The Defense Language Institute is already difficult,” said Acosta. “Going through the program without the knowledge of language acquisition was adding an additional challenge on all already demanding course.”



Accosta’s advice to new students is to, “pay attention in class so that you can achieve lifelong success and achieve DLI standards.”



IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past two years. Training over 21,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.