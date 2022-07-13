AFCLC Launches Introduction to Afghanistan Course with Certificate on Culture Guide App

The Air Force Culture and Language Center recently added an Introduction to Afghanistan course to its free Culture Guide mobile app.



Airmen and Guardians will receive a Certificate of Completion ready to upload to their learning record for credit when completing a course.



Each course provides baseline cultural knowledge of each country, untethered from government IT platforms.



The Introduction to Afghanistan culture course is a modified version of AFCLC’s USCENTCOM Air Force Culture-Specific Afghanistan course currently available on the Air Force’s myLearning system. This course helps provide baseline education on how an awareness of the fundamentals of Afghanistan’s culture influence and achieve mutually beneficial results through cross-cultural interaction.



In addition to this course, the mobile app also hosts five other educational courses with certificates – Developing Cultural Competence, Introduction to Russia, Introduction to China, Introduction to Japan, and Introduction to Iraq; a video library constantly updated with content on various geopolitical topics; and an online database of Expeditionary Culture Field Guides for more than 73 countries.



The Culture Guide mobile app is available in the App Store, Google Play, and is safe for Department of Defense devices. More than 28,000 users are already utilizing the tools and resources available in the app. For more information, visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/AFCLC/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 Story ID: 427511