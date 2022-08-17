MEDCoE Soldiers participate in area back-to-school events

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | 1st Lt. Chaneeka Sanders from the 187th Medical Battalion hands out donated items to...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | 1st Lt. Chaneeka Sanders from the 187th Medical Battalion hands out donated items to Briscoe Elementary School students on August 15, 2022. Soldiers from the battalion walked students through the donations, helping them find items on their supply lists. The 187th Medical Battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over seven years, sponsoring supply and holiday gift drives and mentoring students in this economically disadvantaged school district. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – As children return to school after their summer break, Soldiers of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) participated in events to welcome them back to class, August 15, 2022.



The day began at Fort Sam Houston Elementary School, continuing the tradition of military service members enthusiastically welcoming children as they stepped off buses. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Civilians were lined up, cheering and giving high fives to students. The public school, founded in San Antonio in 1952, has kicked off the school year in this manner for many years.



Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Charpentier, MEDCoE command sergeant major, and Lt. Col. Genna Speed, commander 232d Medical Battalion, were among the participants. Firetrucks from the post blazed their lights, adding to the excitement, as students and their parents entered the school among a roar of appreciation and applause.



“This was a great way to show the students that MEDCoE Soldiers support them and have their back as fellow members of our ‘Military City USA’ community,” Charpentier said. “Seeing their smiling faces was the highlight of my week.”



Later in the afternoon, the 187th Medical Battalion reaffirmed their commitment to Briscoe Elementary School by signing their Adopt-A-School charter before handing out much-needed school supplies to students and their families. The 187th Medical Battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over seven years by sponsoring supply drives, holiday gifts donations, sports days and mentoring opportunities.



This was the first time 187th Medical Battalion Lt. Col Sean Riley participated in the event, having assumed command of the unit in June 2022. “It’s so incredibly humbling to be here with the 187th to support Briscoe Elementary,” said Riley. “The world is right with these wonderful kids and teachers, working together, supporting the children of this area. It’s a blessing.”



The battalion donated supplies to over 150 students and their families, items that were very much needed. Briscoe Elementary is located on South Flores Street, south of downtown San Antonio, in an economically disadvantaged area with a median income well below other parts of Bexar County, Texas. Over a third of the students enrolled in Briscoe received donated supplies, making a real difference to their families and the teachers and staff of the school, who routinely buy supplies from their own pockets.



“I couldn’t sleep last night,” said school principal Jennifer Emerson, “knowing that the kids would be in the school. I’m so exited for the new school year and happy that the 187th Medical Battalion is here to support us as always. This means the world to us.”



The supply drive was organized by Lorraine Harper, an operations assistant with the 187th Medical Battalion. She has actively participated in the Adopt-A-School program with Briscoe from the beginning. “I feel overjoyed. This is one of the highlights of the year, welcoming these children back to school,” said Harper. “There is nothing greater than to be able to give back.”



There were enough donations for most of the students to receive the basic supplies, but with such need, some items, such as backpacks, folders, calculators and writing composition books, ran short. Briscoe Elementary is always in need of donations, and anyone wanting to help can call the school at 210-228-3305 or deliver donations to 2015 S. Flores St., San Antonio, TX 78204.