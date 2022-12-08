World War II Veteran visits Fort Stewart, Winn Army Community Hospital

Photo By Patrick Young | 3rd Infantry Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza visits Word War II Veteran...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Young | 3rd Infantry Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza visits Word War II Veteran Henry Brewton Jr., Aug. 12 at Winn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart – presenting him with a 3rd Infantry Division Coin and words of thanks for his selfless service to the nation. see less | View Image Page

One month before his 102 Birthday, Henry Brewton Jr., a World War II Veteran who also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and Vietnam, was visited by 3rd Infantry Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, at Winn Army Community Hospital, and had a conversation about service to the nation.



Brewton said he was proud of the young men and women who serve in the Army; adding they have what it takes to serve - heart.



He said; when he was young, he studied several trade skills, so no matter what profession he followed, he would be prepared.



“I worked hard to do my best,” Brewton said. “Because I wanted to help make a difference.”



Brewton was born in 1920 and grew up in the 1930’s in Claxton, Georgia. After high school, he learned to be a Master Welder at Savannah Technical College and worked on ships at the Savannah port.



But when the United States entered World War II, he joined the Army.



His training as a youth came in handy during his military career as he served as a mechanic and later as a medic.



Brewton said he enjoyed his career in the Army; although there were challenges too.



“You will sometimes come across a sour apple,” Brewton said, “But you keep going. You try to make things better. Don’t put things off – they’ll catch up to you.”



He said he appreciates today’s Soldiers; noting they have an important mission; and wished he could do more to help.



“I’d serve another 30 years if I could,” Brewton said.



Costanza said Brewton was already a hero. He thanked him for his selfless service and for helping pave the way for the modern Army.



But he added with a smile, “We would take you.”



Brewton’s daughter Mattie Marshall, said also expressed pride in her Father. She said not only was he a fine Soldier; but was a good Family-man too.



“He has always been there for us,” Marshall said.



She said her dad and mom, Madelyn Riley Brewton, were married for more than 67 years. She said they had seven children and 23 grandchildren.



One of those grandchildren, Jerome Crawford, was on-hand after Costanza visited Brewton, and spoke regarding Brewton's character.



"He has always been an upright and industrious person," Crawford said. "He always strives to do his best and inspires others to do the same.”



Crawford said after Brewton retired from the Army, he returned to the Fort Stewart and Hinesville area and accepted a position with the Liberty County Department of Public Works; etiring after more than 20 years of service to the community.



But Crawford said Brewton never stopped working noting he even after he retired a second time, he remains active in the community and with his family.



Brewton’s daughter, Marshall said, last year, she was able to surprise her father with a family visit that included a reunion of 5 generations of Brewtons. The visit included a visit by his daughter Marshall, her daughter Keisha Williams; great grand-daughters AJeh and Zaneh Williams and his newest great-great grand-daughter Azora; who was then 3 months old.



Marshall said they are looking forward to Brewton’s 102 year birthday Sept. 17 of this year.